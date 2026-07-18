Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026 match on July 18, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca
|Tournament
|Liga MX
|Date
|Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Time
|7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|ViX
How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca in the USA
Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live exclusively on ViX.
ViX is the only platform offering live streaming coverage of the game, allowing viewers to follow all the action from virtually any device.
Can I watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca for free?
Soccer fans in the United States can stream this matchup live on ViX, which is offering a 7-day free trial for eligible new users.
Fans can use the free trial to watch the full match live at no upfront cost before the promotional period ends.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Pumas UNAM begin their 2026 Liga MX Apertura campaign looking to move past last season’s heartbreaking final loss to Cruz Azuland launch another title chase.
Their opener won’t come easy, though, as they meet a talented Pachuca side that reached the Clausura semifinals before being eliminated by Pumas.
With both teams aiming for a strong start, Pumas will try to build early momentum, while Pachuca will be out for revenge in one of the most intriguing matchups of the opening weekend.
Jose Rondon of Pachuca – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images
Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Predicted Lineups
Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Navas; Bennevendo, Azuaje, Leone, Angulo; Lopez, Vite, Trigos, Cordova; Juninho, Morales.
Pachuca (4-2-3-1): Moreno; Bautista, Barreto, Bauermann, Sanchez; Rivera, Montiel; Idrissi, Dominguez, Kenedy; Rondon.
What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca match?
The match kicks off today, July 18, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 7:00 PM
Central Time: 6:00 PM
Mountain Time: 5:00 PM
Pacific Time: 4:00 PM