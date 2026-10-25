Club America vs Pachuca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 25, 2026

Club America host Pachuca at Estadio Banorte for a Matchday 14 clash in the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with the leaders looking to strengthen their position in the standings. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Pachuca Tournament Liga MX Date Sunday, October 25, 2026 Time 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca in the USA

Club America vs Pachuca will be broadcast live on TUDN and streaming on TUDN.com, the TUDN App and ViX in the United States on Sunday.

Can I watch Club America vs Pachuca for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for Club America vs Pachuca through the match’s listed US broadcasters. The game is scheduled to air on TUDN and ViX, and both options may require a paid subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America welcome Pachuca for a Matchday 14 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with the hosts looking to protect their position at the top of the table.

America had 21 points from 10 matches in the standings published before the latest round, while Pachuca had collected 13 points from 11 games. The difference makes this an important opportunity for both sides as the regular season approaches its final stretch.

Rodrigo Aguirre of Club America (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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America will look to capitalize on home advantage at Estadio Banorte and maintain their push for a strong position ahead of the playoffs. Their attacking options include Henry Martin, Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodriguez, while midfielders such as Erick Sanchez and Israel Reyes can help control possession and create opportunities. Their recent 5-3 win over Leon demonstrated their offensive potential, although defensive consistency will be important against Pachuca.

Pachuca, meanwhile, need points to improve their position in the standings and strengthen their chances of reaching the postseason. Salomon Rondon provides a focal point in attack, supported by players such as Oussama Idrissi and Rodolfo Pizarro. The visitors will need to make the most of their chances while limiting America’s ability to dictate the tempo.

What time is the Club America vs Pachuca match?

Club America vs Pachuca kicks off on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The Liga MX Apertura 2026 Matchday 14 fixture will be played at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

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