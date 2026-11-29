Porto face Sporting today at Estadio do Dragao in the 2026-27 Primeira Liga. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Porto host Sporting on November 29, 2026 in a Primeira Liga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, and the predicted lineups show two teams set up to attack from the opening whistle.

Porto line up in a 4-1-2-3 with Diogo Costa in goal behind a back four of Alberto Costa, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek and Zaidu Sanusi. Victor Mow Froholdt sits as the lone holding midfielder, with Pablo Rosario and Gabriel Veiga pushed into more advanced roles ahead of him. Up front, Pepê and Borja Sainz flank Samu Omorodion, giving Porto width and pace in the final third. The team are without Chris Smalling, Gabriel Mec, William Gomes and Vasco Sousa, all out, which thins their options in defense and in reserve depth further forward.

Porto’s predicted lineup (4-1-2-3): Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Zaidu Sanusi; Victor Mow Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga; Pepê, Samu Omorodion, Borja Sainz.

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Sporting set up in a matching 4-1-2-3, with Kaique Pereira in goal and a back line of Iván Fresneda, Gonçalo Inácio, Eduardo Quaresma and Maxi Araújo. Issa Doumbia anchors the midfield alone, with Sergi Altimira and Silas Andersen operating just ahead to link play. Geny Catamo and Nestory Irankunda support Luís Suárez in attack, giving Sporting pace on both flanks. Sporting are missing Nuno Santos, Zeno Debast, Yassine Khalifi and Aiham Ousou, all out, which removes depth from their back line and midfield options for this trip to Porto.

Sporting’s predicted lineup (4-1-2-3): Kaique Pereira; Iván Fresneda, Gonçalo Inácio, Eduardo Quaresma, Maxi Araújo; Issa Doumbia, Sergi Altimira, Silas Andersen; Geny Catamo, Luís Suárez, Nestory Irankunda.

How does Porto arrive for the game vs Sporting?

Porto arrive on a strong run of form. They beat Guimaraes 2-1 on November 8, following a 4-0 win over Estoril on October 31 and a 1-0 victory against Vicente Barcelos on October 24. Three straight wins have Porto riding momentum into this meeting, and a result here would extend that run against their biggest rival.

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How does Sporting arrive for the game vs Porto?

Sporting also come in unbeaten in their last two outings after stumbling before that. They lost 1-2 to Viseu on October 25, then responded with a 2-0 win over Casa Pia on October 30 and a 1-0 victory against Moreirense on November 7. Sporting need to carry that recovery into Porto’s stadium if they want to leave with something meaningful.