Como 1907 host Juventus in the 2026-27 Serie A season, a meeting between a club chasing momentum at home and a traditional heavyweight looking to keep pace on the road. Both sides arrive in good touch, which adds weight to the predicted lineups for this one. The matchup at Como’s ground should test how each team balances attacking ambition with defensive discipline.

Como 1907 line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jean Butez in goal behind a back four of Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramón, Trevoh Chalobah and Álex Valle. Máximo Perrone and Lucas Da Cunha sit in midfield to shield the defense and link play forward. Ahead of them, Nico Paz and Martin Baturina flank Mattia Liberali in support of lone striker Anastasios Douvikas, giving Como 1907 width and creativity to work with. There are no listed absences, so the team named should represent their strongest available setup for this game.

Como 1907’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Jean Butez; Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramón, Trevoh Chalobah, Álex Valle; Máximo Perrone, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha; Mattia Liberali, Anastasios Douvikas, Martin Baturina.

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Juventus are set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Guglielmo Vicario behind a back three of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer and Jhon Lucumí. Edon Zhegrova and Zeki Çelik provide width as wing-backs, while Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz give the midfield both energy and passing range. Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani operate just behind or alongside the attack, adding size and mobility up front. With no absences listed, Juventus should be able to field this group at full strength against Como 1907.

Juventus’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí; Edon Zhegrova, Weston McKennie, Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Nick Woltemade, Zeki Çelik; Randal Kolo Muani.

How does Como 1907 arrive for the game vs Juventus?

Como 1907 come into this match on the back of a 2-0 win over Cagliari on November 21, bouncing back from a 0-2 loss to Inter on November 8. Before that defeat, they had beaten Venezia FC 1-0 on November 1, showing they can grind out tight results. A strong showing against Juventus would give Como 1907 three wins in four outings and reinforce their growing confidence at home.

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How does Juventus arrive for the game vs Como 1907?

Juventus arrive having thrashed Venezia FC 4-0 on November 22, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on November 8. Before that stretch, they had beaten Napoli 2-0 on November 1, underlining their capacity to get results against top sides. Another strong performance away at Como would extend Juventus’s unbeaten run to three matches and keep their form trending upward.