Who is the most prolific goal scorer on average in Europe? Find out below because it’s not who you may think it is.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé not on the list of the most prolific goal scorers on average in Europe

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé know how to score goals and despite Mbappé’s 21 goals in 29 games, the French World Cup winner is still not even in the top 7 most prolific goal scorers in Europe.

The calculation of who is the most prolific talisman in Europe is determined by goals scored in the number of minutes played. When considering that variable the top 7 most prolific goal scorers change dramatically than one would think.

It’s a list that does not include Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, and even Mohamed Salah. Here are the top 7 most prolific goal scorers in Europe based on minutes played to putting the ball in the back of the net. Note, this assessment does not include matches that will be played tonight.

Most prolific goal scorers in Europe

Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco comes in seventh having 19 goals in 2,081 minutes played for an average of a goal every 109 minutes. Ciro Immobile of Lazio has a goal every 98 minutes and can account for 25 on the season.

Real Madrid target man Karim Benzema has a goal every 93 minutes and has 25 goals this campaign. Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick is very deadly when he gets a chance striking the net every 88 minutes.

Erling Haaland may only have 18 goals this season, but he strikes gold every 86 minutes, making him extremely lethal considering he has been out injured a lot this season.

Robert Lewandowski who seems to be scoring goals at will for Bayern with 32 scores every 81 minutes. Then the most prolific striker at the moment is Benfica’s and Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez who has quality and quantity with 25 goals in 1,717 minutes played and striking every 69 minutes.

It has been a banner season for Darwin Núñez, who is the subject of transfer talks to clubs like Manchester United, Juventus, and Liverpool.