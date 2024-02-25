Lionel Messi started his second season with Inter Miami in great shape during a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, they’re favorites to hoist the trophy in the MLS.

This new version of the roster is even scarier thanks to the arrival of Luis Suarez. It’s a massive reunion of former teammates at Barcelona alongside players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Now, in another race with Cristiano Ronaldo who is playing in Saudi Arabia, the legend of Argentina reached a huge milestone on Instagram. His impact is incredible on and off the field.

Lionel Messi has 500 million followers on Instagram

Just hours before the long awaited game between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy in the MLS, Lionel Messi surpassed an impressive barrier on his official Instagram account: 500 million followers.

Messi is the second person worldwide with the most followers on that social network behind Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese’s numbers are extraordinary with 622 million followers.

Believe or not, both players are above celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Justin Bieber or Jennifer Lopez.