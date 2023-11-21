Inter Miami needs help in defense that much for sure. Tata Martino’s side leaked a lot of goals during the 2023 MLS season, including after the arrival of Argentine Tomás Avilés.



Martino and Inter Miami brass could be going back to the well, and the player in question is River Plate defender Leandro González Pírez. González Pírez is playing for Argentine power River Plate on loan since 2022 and has become one of the best central defenders in the Argentine league.



Now in a press conference, Inter Miami’s Sporting Director Chris Henderson has hinted that the team is looking to bring the Argentine back after two seasons.



Chris Henderson on Leandro González Pírez



Henderson stated in a press conference, “Leandro is an important piece for our club, but he had the opportunity to go play for River and now they have the chance to buy him. We are talking to them, and we will see what happens, we will wait to see what River does”.



River Plate has a $200,000 buy option after paying the MLS side $1,800,000 in the last two years for the loan. At the club LGP was able to win the Argentine league title in 2023.



Inter Miami transfers



Chris Henderson did state that the club will improve during the offseason although was silent on if one of those transfers will be Luis Suarez.



Suarez is having a sensational season at Gremio, and the club is looking to extend his contract, although reports indicate that talks with Inter Miami are advanced. Suarez has also returned to the national team due to his form, and Bielsa has not been shy about calling MLS players to Uruguay.