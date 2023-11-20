Lionel Messi finally was able to win his long-awaited FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December of last year. Nearly one year removed from his magical cup run with Argentina, the kits used by the best player of all time will be sold in an auction in New York.



Sotheby’s, the auction house, confirmed that the value of the World Cup worn kits are in the range of $10 million. If the kits go for the expected price, it would make Messi’s kits the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever to go to auction.



The six kits are from matches worn in two of the three group stage matches, the round of 16 win over Australia, the quarterfinals against the Netherlands, the semifinal against Croatia, and final against France.



Details about Lionel Messi kit auction



The auction is set to take place from November 30 – December 14, a portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.



The general public will be allowed to view the kits at Sotheby’s in New York while they’re up for action. The highest price paid for a game worn kit belongs to Michael Jordan and his NBA finals kit for the Chicago Bulls in 1998, it went for $10.091 million.



Then the famous Hand of God Argentina kit from the 1986 World Cup match against England that belonged to Argentine legend Diego Maradona went for $9.28 million in May of 2022.