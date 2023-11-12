Lionel Messi produced a revolution after his arrival with Inter Miami. In just a few months, one of the worst teams in the MLS won their first title in franchise history: the 2023 Leagues Cup.

However, Messi fell short in his effort to lead the club to the playoffs. This means that, looking ahead to 2024, David Beckham’s team is already considering immediate impact reinforcements, as was the case with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Undoubtedly, the name at the top of the list is Luis Suarez. The forward currently plays for Gremio in Brazil, but with Josef Martinez’s departure from Miami, a reunion with Lionel Messi would be logical.

Report: Luis Suarez might not join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Last summer, Inter Miami already made a first push to get Luis Suarez. Gremio answered by saying any club interested would have top pay the $75 million release clause. It was an impossible deal.

Nevertheless, the star from Uruguay agreed to stay until December without complaints if Gremio guaranteed him a free exit next January. He had a previous contract with the club which expired on December 2024. At that moment, the path seemed very clear: become a free agent to sign with Inter Miami.

Now, according to a report from journalist Jeremias Wernek, Luis Suarez might change his final decision because of his tremendous recent performances in the famous Brasileirao.

“Luis Suarez began considering the possibility of staying with Gremio in 2024. That’s the information I received. Yes, it would mean a radical change in the current scenario. It was the Uruguayan who requested to terminate the contract with Gremio ahead of schedule. Yes, there is a real possibility of him playing for Inter Miami. But in recent days, a thread of hope has emerged.”

Will Lionel Messi come back to the MLS in 2024?

Yes. That’s absolutely confirmed as Lionel Messi is still under contract with Inter Miami. The Argentine star will take two months of vacation and then he’ll come back stronger for his full preseason with the MLS club. In fact, the legend already confirmed there’s not a chance to go on loan to FC Barcelona and will focus on his new adventure in the US.

“I am proud of everything the team achieved this season. With the hard work and effort of everyone, we were able to win the Leagues Cup, securing the first title in the history of Inter Miami. We reached the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and we were even in contention for a spot in the MLS playoffs practically until the last moment.”