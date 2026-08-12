Lionel Messi hints at Inter Miami, Argentina retirement in heartfelt post after his father’s passing

After Inter Miami, Argentina, and virtually every soccer club in the world sent Lionel Messi their condolences for the passing of father Jorge Messi, the Argentine ace broke his silence with a completely honest message that took fans by surprise.

In an open letter to his late father, Messi spoke as truthfully as ever, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes reality of his career over the past few weeks, throughout the 2026 World Cup and during his games with Inter Miami. As the Argentine prepares to resume the 2026 MLS season with the Herons, he revealed that he’s having trouble finding the motivation to keep playing professional soccer now that his idol has passed away.

“I don’t know what I will do without you. I don’t know how to move forward. I only played soccer, and now I have many doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it much longer,” Messi stated on an Instagram post. “You were by my side from the beginning, and there was so little left before the end. Why couldn’t you resist a little longer so we could finish together?”

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Messi played 2026 World Cup for his father

In his letter to Jorge, Lionel revealed many things that were unknown to many, including his father’s role in convincing him to play at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. Throughout his heartbreaking letter, Messi also revealed he struggled physically during the World Cup, but kept going for his dad.

That’s one more thing soccer fans across the globe must thank the late Jorge Messi for. Not only did he father one of the greatest players in the sport’s history, but he gave fans all over the world the chance to see the Argentine ace at his best even at 39.

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“You asked me so much to play in the World Cup, and just when it was about to start was when you got worse. I told you we would reach the final so you could be at the stadium. After every game, I waited for and missed your message. That’s when I realized the situation was really ugly. You couldn’t enjoy anything. We weren’t champions, but you have no idea just how much we enjoyed it. Once more, you were right: I had to play in the World Cup,” Messi wrote on his Instagram.

Could Messi retire soon?

Much was speculated about Messi’s future after the 2026 World Cup, which was most likely his last. However, initial reports indicated that the Argentine magician would represent La Albiceleste in upcoming international friendlies, World Cup qualifiers, and tournaments like the Copa America and Finalissima.

Still, the passing of his father could change everything. As things stand, Messi is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season, but he could find a way out of the deal if he truly wants to step away from the sport.

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Only time will tell how serious Messi is about hinting at retirement or whether it’s simply the emotional side of him speaking after losing his guide.