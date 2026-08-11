Penguins reportedly among interested parties in Canucks’ Elias Pettersson

Should the Vancouver Canucks decide to trade Elias Pettersson, the Pittsburgh Penguins could very well be among the frontrunners.

Elias Pettersson’s future in the NHL is far more uncertain than what his contract would suggest. Although he is inked to a deal with the Vancouver Canucks, the organization has its doubts, and reports suggest the ‘Nucks could explore a trade. Should that occur, the Pittsburgh Penguins may play a big role.

The Penguins are one of the teams that have explored trading for Pettersson, according to NHL Rumour Report. The Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes were reportedly others.

While the Penguins could make an intriguing offer, it remains to be seen whether they could come up with a package that the Canucks would accept. Most importantly, though, Pettersson would have to give the green light. Unless that happens, any trade talk surrounding Vancouver’s center would become obsolete.

Advertisement

Complicated trade talks

According to Rick Dhaliwal’s report on Canucks Conversation, Vancouver tried to trade Pettersson during the 2026 NHL Draft, but to no avail. As Dhaliwal noted, “it’s a tough contract to move.”

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks.

Pettersson is under contract for the next six seasons, carrying an $11.6 million cap hit. The upcoming three seasons should raise eyebrows for potentially interested teams, as Pettersson will make $37.7 million over the next three years.

Advertisement

That includes an $11 million salary in 2026-27, $14.45 million in 2027-28, and $12.25 million in 2028-29. Throughout the final three years of his contract, his annual salary will drop to $8.7 million. Considering the league’s rising salary cap, that’s figure virtually every team can live with.

Moreover, Pettersson is signed to a full no-movement clause (NMC), meaning he has full control over his future. Unless he waives his clause, the Canucks can’t trade him, no matter how tempting of an offer lands on their table. And it appears Pettersson has no interest in moving out of Vancouver. Maybe only a Stanley Cup contender will make him change his mind. If that’s the case, the Penguins may be up for a steep climb.

Penguins aren’t contenders, at least at first glance

Rolling into the 2026-27 NHL season with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin still going, the Penguins have reason to be excited after reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

Advertisement

However, to call Pittsburgh a championship contender would be a stretch, at least at this point in the offseason. Perhaps the Pens prove everybody wrong come October. Right now, however, betting against them winning the Cup feels like a safer bet.

Crosby is Pittsburgh’s ace

Still, with Crosby in town, the Penguins may make for a compelling argument to lure a player like Pettersson. Both are centers, so the odds of them sharing the ice would be slim, but being teammates and sharing a locker room and off-ice activities is still an attractive thought.

Needless to say, if Pittsburgh hopes to land Pettersson, it will have to make an offer worth Vancouver’s while without giving up too much in return, so that Pettersson remains interested in joining the organization.

Advertisement

As long as Sid the Kid is in the Burgh, however, the franchise in the City of Bridges may be able to connect with any player in search of a new beginning. It remains to be seen whether Pettersson falls into that category, or, at the very least, whether he can be convinced.