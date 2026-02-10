Lamine Yamal’s Spain lose in-form player to terrible injury for Finalissima vs Lionel Messi, Argentina before 2026 World Cup

The soccer world is buzzing with anticipation for the 2026 World Cup, which will feature a historic 48-team format across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, just one month before the main event, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are set to face off for the first time as Argentina and Spain meet in the 2026 Finalissima.

Both teams are preparing for the high-stakes clash, which—beyond offering an international trophy—serves as a vital warm-up for the World Cup. Amid this buildup, Spain received a crushing setback as striker Samu Omorodion suffered a severe injury that will keep him out of both competitions.

“Samu, who was substituted at halftime in the match against Sporting (1-1), suffered a sprain in his right knee involving an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The Spanish international will be re-evaluated by the FC Porto medical department in the coming days,” Porto stated in an official release.

hile the club did not specify an exact recovery timeline, these types of injuries typically require six to eight months of rehabilitation. This ensures that his return to the pitch will come well after the 2026 World Cup has concluded, leaving a significant void in the Spanish attack alongisde Yamal.

Samu Omorodion of FC Porto. (Getty Images)

A massive blow to Spain’s attacking depth

The injury is a devastating setback for the Spanish striker, who was in the midst of a formidable campaign with Porto. Across 32 appearances in all competitions, Samu had tallied 20 goals, including 13 in league play, three in the Europa League, and four in the Taca de Portugal.

His standout performances in Portugal earned him a call-up from manager Luis de la Fuente to the Spanish National Team, where Spain handed him his senior debut. He appeared as a second-half substitute in a 3-2 victory over Switzerland during the UEFA Nations League, a debut that many expected would be the first of many leading up to the summer.

While Samu was not the undisputed starting striker for the national team, he had become a fixture in the manager’s recent call-ups and was widely considered a lock for the 2026 World Cup roster. However, this unfortunate knee injury will keep him out of the squad, creating a significant headache for Spain, who already have several other key players listed as doubts for the prestigious event.

While it is confirmed that the forward will miss both the Finalissima and the World Cup, questions remain regarding Mikel Merino’s fitness following his surgery for a fractured foot. Furthermore, the status of veteran Dani Carvajal and Nico Williams is also up in the air; due to a combination of lingering injuries and inconsistent performances this season, both stars face the real possibility of watching both tournaments from home.

