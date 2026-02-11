Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami unveil away jersey for 2026 season

While continuing their preseason preparations on the “Champions Tour”, Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami have officially launched the new secondary jersey they will sport during the 2026 campaign. The reigning MLS Cup champions unveiled the kit on Wednesday, marking a new chapter as they prepare to move into their world-class new home.

The design features a sleek black base with a specialized textured fabric and vibrant pink accents—the club’s signature color since its inception. In addition to the team crest, which now proudly displays a silver star commemorating their 2025 MLS Cup title, the jersey features a button-down polo collar and the internal inscription “Freedom to Dream” on the neck.

Inter Miami confirmed that the “Presagio” uniform will make its on-field debut this Friday, February 13, when the Herons face Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. The match serves as the final friendly of their international preseason tour before the MLS regular season kicks off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A different kind of arrival. Presagio is here,” the club announced via a launch video on social media. The Herons start their title defense on Saturday, February 21, with a high-profile road match against LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What does ‘Presagio’ mean?

The word presagio from Spanish translates to ‘omen’ or ‘premonition’ in English. Inter Miami chose this name for their 2026 secondary kit to symbolize the specific atmosphere and tension the Florida club generate whenever they enter an opponent’s stadium.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi poses with gift from Neymar Jr years after Barcelona, PSG stints together

“This name captures the anticipation and tension that Inter Miami CF’s arrival generates. There is a specific energy when Inter Miami walks into another stadium. The atmosphere tightens. The room shifts,” Inter Miami wrote in an official statement. “Presagio is not about a prediction. It is about presence. It speaks to how this team carries itself on the road: Calm, Confident, Certain”.

Advertisement

When do Inter Miami play at Miami Freedom Park?

While fans are eager for the season to begin, the most anticipated date on the calendar is the opening of the club’s new stadium. Supporters will have to wait through the first several weeks of the season, as Inter Miami will play five consecutive matches on the road while construction enters its final phase.

The historic moment will finally arrive on April 4, during Matchday 6. Inter Miami will host Austin FC in the inaugural match at Miami Freedom Park, marking the first time in franchise history that the team and its fans will gather at their permanent home in Miami.

Advertisement