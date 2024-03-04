Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez all go out partying in Miami to celebrate Antonela Roccuzzo's B-Day

Antonela Roccuzzo turned 36 and on Saturday evening and celebrated alongside her husband Lionel Messi who only hours earlier scored 2 goals in Inter Miami’s 5-0 pounding of Orlando City.



Inter Miami are off to a 2-0-1 start to their season with Messi and Luis Suarez starting to click again on the field. After the game Messi and his wife met with teammates Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez and their respective wives to celebrate Roccuzzo’s birthday.



Argentine singers Bizarrap and Louta were also at the private event, with Bizarrap playing music as Messi, Suarez, and Alba were all filmed jumping up and down.



Antonela Roccuzzo celebrates birthday in Miami



Besides spinning music, Bizarrap was also present during Inter Miami’s victory against Orlando City. The destination for the birthday bash was the posh nightclub Gekko, owned by musician Bad Bunny.



On social media fans were happy to see their idol taking in some of the Miami nightlife and enjoying himself with his friends and family. Roccuzzo and Messi were in a VIP area where she had a huge cake as everyone danced the night away.