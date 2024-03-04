All signs point to the end of the line for DeAndre Yedlin at Inter Miami. The 30-year-old former Newcastle United full back has played 81 games since returning from Galatasaray and was co-captain of the squad with Lionel Messi.



Messi famously gave Yedlin the armband to lift the Leagues Cup trophy. Yedlin was one of Tata Martino’s most consistent performers but given roster space, Yedlin was rumored to be surplus in order to have room on the club’s books.



Yedlin is on a $873,750 salary according to the MLSPU and moving him along will clear space for a midseason move should Inter Miami need one.



What is Inter Miami getting for DeAndre Yedlin?



According to league sources, Inter Miami is set to receive only $172,000 of General Allocation Money, or “GAM”, GAM is a form of cash equivalency for inter-league moves, as in MLS rarely do clubs pay transfer fees among each other, rather resorting to league trades like NBA or MLB.



FC Cincinnati will not trade any player in this transaction which is expected to be announced as early as Tuesday. Yedlin would replace Colombian international Santiago Arias at FC Cincinnati who left the club to play for Bahia in Brazil.



Inter Miami on the other hand is hoping to quickly get Federico Redondo on the field, but the Argentine’s first game may not be until Sunday against Montreal in MLS league play.



Inter Miami will kick off their international cup competition schedule against Nashville SC in a rematch of the Leagues Cup final on Thursday March 7th.