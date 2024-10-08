Trending topics:
Lionel Messi presents latest business venture: A perfume to complement two others

Lionel Messi is more than a soccer player; he is a brand. Here are the three major business ventures the World Cup winner has pursued since his arrival in Miami.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warms up prior to playing Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warms up prior to playing Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Lionel Messi’s involvement with Major League Soccer goes beyond just playing soccer in the United States; it has served as a gateway for the 37-year-old to explore other ventures and expand his brand.

On the field, Messi has achieved remarkable success with Inter Miami and MLS, boasting record attendance at his games and viral highlight-reel goals. Soccer in America is receiving a whole new level of exposure.

Since his arrival in Miami in 2023, Messi has worked to grow his brand in innovative ways, from Super Bowl commercials to a cameo in the latest Bad Boys movie. Now, he is venturing into fragrances.

Lionel Messi’s New Cologne

According to Messi’s new fragrance website, “The Leo Messi Fragrance is designed to provoke a profound emotional connection, capturing the essence of Messi as a world champion, a father, and a gentleman. This unique Eau de Parfum strikes a harmonious balance between invigorating freshness and enveloping warmth.”

The scent reveals a refreshing combination of vibrant Central American cardamom, crisp apple leaves, and a lively splash of wild cypress from Europe. These delightful notes embody energy and vitality, delivering an invigorating freshness that enchants the senses right from the start.

Other Lionel Messi Business Ventures

Messi’s new cologne is his latest business venture, following the introduction of his sports energy drink called Más+ and the recent announcement of his very own production company. 525 is an initiative focused on breaking into the entertainment and content production industry.

