Lionel Messi recovers key Argentina teammates for November World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina's final double-header of the year of World Cup Qualifiers against Peru and Paraguay will be marked by the return of key players to support Lionel Messi.

The Argentina national team, led by Lionel Messi, is awaiting the final double-header of the year in South America, for the World Cup qualifiers. For the upcoming matches against Paraguay and Peru, coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed the squad, featuring the return of key players who missed the previous call-up.

The 6-0 victory over Bolivia marked the last appearance of the team that is both the reigning World Cup champion and two-time Copa America winner. In that match, as well as in the draw against Venezuela, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was absent due to suspension, but he will be available for the November fixtures.

Another player who will be available to the coaching staff after recovering from injury is none other than the talented midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. He saw action against Venezuela but was ultimately unable to be present at the Monumental Stadium for the big win.

Currently, the Albiceleste sits in first place in the qualifiers with 22 points, just three points ahead of their main competitor, Colombia. If Scaloni’s side secures two victories in this window, they will finish the year as undisputed leaders.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 05, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The final roster announcement

With the confirmed returns of Emiliano Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso, along with star player Lionel Messi, these are the players called up by Lionel Scaloni to face Paraguay and then Peru in their final two matches of the year.

A notable absence in this call-up

The quality and depth of players available to the Argentina coaching staff often means there isn’t room for everyone in every call-up.

Specifically for this double-header of World Cup qualifiers, one notable absentee is none other than forward Paulo Dybala, who has once again been left out, possibly due to his limited playing time at his current club, AS Roma.

Once one of Scaloni’s main offensive options off the bench, Dybala now finds himself a few spots behind emerging talents like Thiago Almada, Facundo Buonanotte, and even Lionel Messi in the pecking order.

Paulo Dybala of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Chile at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 05, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Where and When Are the Matches?

The first of the two matches for the Argentina national team will be against Paraguay, as visitors, next Thursday, November 14th. Set to be undoubtedly the toughest of the two, Scaloni’s squad is expected to face a packed crowd at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium.

Secondly, the location for the match against Peru will be the iconic Boca Juniors stadium, La Bombonera. There, Argentina will play as the home team next Tuesday, November 19th, in what will be the reigning World Champion’s final match of the year.