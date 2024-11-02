Messi’s Inter Miami fall to Atlanta United in MLS Playoffs: When will they play the decisive match?

Trending topics:
Atlanta United defeated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 2-1 in stoppage time, forcing a third match to determine which team will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the MLS Playoffs.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the first half against the Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Inter Miami arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday hoping to build on last week’s 2-1 victory and secure their place in the next round of the MLS Playoffs. However, Atlanta United executed a solid game plan, containing Lionel Messi and ultimately securing a late win to extend the series.

The decisive match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United is now set for Saturday, November 9, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. This match will determine, once and for all, which team moves on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The extra game is undoubtedly a setback for Inter Miami, who had the advantage following their opening win in Florida and appeared to be closer to a victory than their opponents throughout much of Saturday’s game.

David Martinez opened the scoring for Inter Miami, capitalizing on a critical error by goalkeeper Brad Guzan. However, 13 minutes into the second half, Derrick Williams equalized for Atlanta United with a powerful header off a precise cross from Pedro Amador.

From that point, Inter Miami pressed for a second goal, coming close when Messi’s corner kick, deflected by a defender, struck the crossbar. Atlanta United also had their chances, with Saba Lobzhanidze hitting the crossbar in a close attempt.

Atlanta’s late goal

In stoppage time, just as the match appeared destined for a penalty shootout, Atlanta United orchestrated a well-built play outside the box, finding Xande Silva. The Portuguese midfielder controlled the ball and, taking advantage of Miami’s defensive lapse, fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Drake Callender to secure the victory, forcing a third game in the series.

Potential opponents in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Regardless of the outcome next Saturday, a winner will emerge between Inter Miami and Atlanta United to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals. Their opponent is still undecided, as Orlando City and Charlotte FC remain locked in their own series. Orlando City claimed the first match with a 2-0 victory, while Charlotte FC won the second match on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The two teams will face off again on November 9 at Exploria Stadium to decide the semifinalist.

