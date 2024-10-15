Lionel Messi scores again for Argentina: How many international goals does he need to tie Cristiano Ronaldo’s record?

Lionel Messi delivered a hat-trick in Argentina's 6-0 victory over Bolivia in the South American qualifiers. How many more goals does he need to reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for Portugal?

Lionel Messi continues to dazzle for Argentina, leading his team to a commanding 6-0 victory over Bolivia in the South American World Cup Qualifiers. The Inter Miami forward scored a hat-trick, edging closer to the all-time international scoring record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi is now 21 goals behind Ronaldo’s mark of 133 international goals for Portugal, the highest total for any player representing a national team in the history of soccer.

In addition to holding the record for most international goals, Ronaldo also boasts the title of the highest scorer in soccer history, with 906 career goals. Messi follows closely in second place with 847.

This match was Messi’s second for Argentina since returning from a right ankle injury sustained in the Copa America final against Colombia. With Inter Miami, Messi has been just as prolific, tallying 17 goals and 10 assists in 20 appearances.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia. Endelli/Getty Images

Messi shines in Argentina’s win over Bolivia

Argentina cruised to a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Bolivia on Matchday 10 of the South American qualifiers, with Lionel Messi taking center stage by scoring a hat-trick and adding two assists.

Messi’s first goal came after a recovery by Lautaro Martínez, leaving the Inter Miami star clear to sprint toward the net. He calmly slotted the ball past Bolivia’s goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The second goal came courtesy of an excellent pass from Julian Alvarez to Messi, who unselfishly returned the favor to Martínez for Argentina’s second goal of the night. Messi also delivered a perfect assist to Alvarez, who sealed the 3-0 lead.

The night didn’t end there for Messi, who scored two more goals to complete his hat–trick and secure a resounding victory for Argentina. This was Messi’s 58th career hat-trick, an astonishing feat for the 37-year-old who continues to dazzle on the world stage.

Argentina’s upcoming matches

Argentina, under the guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni, will continue their qualifying campaign on November 14 when they face Paraguay on the road. Five days later, they will host Peru in Buenos Aires.