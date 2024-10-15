Trending topics:
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Video: Lionel Messi shines with a goal and two assists in Argentina's win over Bolivia

Lionel Messi capitalized on a defensive error by Bolivia to score the opening goal for Argentina at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. He later set up Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, to make it 3-0.

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina (Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina (Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Argentina are facing Bolivia on matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Lionel Messi‘s side currently leads the South American qualifiers and is edging closer to securing a spot in the next World Cup. A victory on Tuesday could be a crucial step toward achieving that goal.

From the start, Argentina asserted themselves as the protagonists of the match. Dominating possession and controlling the territory in their opponent’s half, the reigning world champions displayed strong collective play, patiently moving the ball from side to side to find openings and create scoring opportunities.

The first clear chance fell to Julian Alvarez, who received a pass from Messi and fired a right-footed shot from inside the box, forcing a strong save from goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra. Moments later, however, Lionel Messi broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a defensive mistake pressured by Lautaro Martinez. He recovered the ball, charged into the box, and finished with a precise left-footed strike.

Advertisement

The opener broke down Bolivia‘s defensive resistance, and from that moment, it was all Argentina’s game. Messi nearly doubled the lead with a stunning free kick, which Viscarra managed to deflect. However, minutes later, the second goal arrived: Julian Alvarez delivered a superb pass to Messi, who entered the box and, facing the Bolivian goalkeeper, set up Lautaro Martinez to make it 2-0.

Advertisement

Argentina continued to dominate, quickly extending their lead. In the 48th minute of the first half, the Inter Miami star caught Bolivia off guard with a quick free kick, assisting Alvarez, who showcased a brilliant move inside the box to score the third goal.

Advertisement
Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE: Messi, Lautaro and Julian score! (3-0)

see also

Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE: Messi, Lautaro and Julian score! (3-0)

* Developing story.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Miami Heat have nothing more than a play-in roster, says former Heat coach
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat have nothing more than a play-in roster, says former Heat coach

Warriors News: Steve Kerr finds the perfect role for new Stephen Curry’s teammate
NBA

Warriors News: Steve Kerr finds the perfect role for new Stephen Curry’s teammate

NBA News: Former Celtics champion gets real on Klay Thompson’s tough first games with Mavs
NBA

NBA News: Former Celtics champion gets real on Klay Thompson’s tough first games with Mavs

NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai
NBA

NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo