Video: Lionel Messi shines with a goal and two assists in Argentina's win over Bolivia

Lionel Messi capitalized on a defensive error by Bolivia to score the opening goal for Argentina at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. He later set up Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, to make it 3-0.

Argentina are facing Bolivia on matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Lionel Messi‘s side currently leads the South American qualifiers and is edging closer to securing a spot in the next World Cup. A victory on Tuesday could be a crucial step toward achieving that goal.

From the start, Argentina asserted themselves as the protagonists of the match. Dominating possession and controlling the territory in their opponent’s half, the reigning world champions displayed strong collective play, patiently moving the ball from side to side to find openings and create scoring opportunities.

The first clear chance fell to Julian Alvarez, who received a pass from Messi and fired a right-footed shot from inside the box, forcing a strong save from goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra. Moments later, however, Lionel Messi broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a defensive mistake pressured by Lautaro Martinez. He recovered the ball, charged into the box, and finished with a precise left-footed strike.

The opener broke down Bolivia‘s defensive resistance, and from that moment, it was all Argentina’s game. Messi nearly doubled the lead with a stunning free kick, which Viscarra managed to deflect. However, minutes later, the second goal arrived: Julian Alvarez delivered a superb pass to Messi, who entered the box and, facing the Bolivian goalkeeper, set up Lautaro Martinez to make it 2-0.

Argentina continued to dominate, quickly extending their lead. In the 48th minute of the first half, the Inter Miami star caught Bolivia off guard with a quick free kick, assisting Alvarez, who showcased a brilliant move inside the box to score the third goal.

* Developing story.