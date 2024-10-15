Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE: Lineups, kick-off time and how to watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina, led by captain Lionel Messi, face Bolivia on Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Follow all the action from this match with live updates!

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball

By Natalia Lobo

Argentina host Bolivia on Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The two teams will face each other at El Monumental in Buenos Aires, where fans are eager to see Lionel Messi play again in La Albiceleste’s jersey. Stay with us and follow the match with our live blog, in which we will befollowing all the action with minute by minute updates.

It has been confirmed what Lionel Scaloni said in the press conference: Argentina will be playing with both Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez alongside Messi. Meanwhile, it is worth remembering that Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez won’t be part of the team as he is still suspended.

Advertisement

Several Argentine players are one yellow card away from suspension

Lionel Scaloni could lose one of these players if one of them get another yellow card:

  • Enzo Fernandez
  • Rodrigo De Paul
  • Giovanni Lo Celso
  • Alexis Mac Allister
  • Leandro Paredes
  • Ezequiel Palacios
  • Lautaro Martinez
  • Gonzalo Montiel

Argentina and Los Cafeteros are both at the top of the standings… for now

After Colombia defeated Chile 4-0 earlier today, Los Cafeteros now have 19 points, the same as Argentina, sharing the top of the standings. However, if Argentina win or tie, they will remain as the only leaders of the table. Meanwhile, Bolivia are currently in the sixth spot, with 12 points.

Bolivia's lineup confirmed!

Meanwhile, La Verde's lineup is: Guillermo Viscarra; Diego Medina, Luis Haquin, Marcelo Suarez, Jose Sagredo; Tome de Araujo, Roberto Fernandez, Ramiro Vaca; Miguel Terceros, Gabriel Villamil and Carmelo Algarañaz.  

Argentina’s lineup confirmed!

Argentina's lineup has been confirmed: Geronimo Rulli; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Today’s stage: El Monumental in Buenos Aires

Argentina return to El Monumental in Buenos Aires. River’s stadium has a capacity for 84,567 people. The last time La Albiceleste played in this same stage, they defeated Chile 3-0 and said goodbye to Angel Di María, who retired from the national team.

(L-R) Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

(L-R) Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Today's referee

Today’s referee is Peruvian Kevin Ortega. The last time he officiated a match with Argentina was in 2022, when La Albiceleste defeated La Vinotinto 3-0 in Buenos Aires for the World Cup Qualifiers.

  • Referee: Kevin Paolo Ortega Pimentel
  • Assistant 1: Michael Orué
  • Assistant 2: Jesús Martín Sánchez Cabrera
  • Fourth official: Roberto Bruno Pérez Gutierrez
  • VAR: Diego Mirko Haro Sueldo
  • AVAR: Johnny Bossio Moncada

Kick-off time and how to watch

The clash between Argentina and Bolivia for the Matchday 10 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

If you want to watch the match between Argentina and Bolivia in the US, you have several options: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live, ViX, UNIVERSO.

Argentina host Bolivia for Matchday 10 of World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Bolivia!

The two teams will face each other at El Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina. La Albiceleste want to add three points after coming from their 1-1 draw with Venezuela, while Bolivia are hopeful to get another victory against a powerful rival after defeating Colombia in their last game.

Stay with us so you don't miss a single thing with minute by minute updates!

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Former Celtics champion gets real on Klay Thompson’s tough first games with Mavs
NBA

NBA News: Former Celtics champion gets real on Klay Thompson’s tough first games with Mavs

NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai
NBA

NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai

NBA News: Former Warriors teammate fully supports Klay Thompson joining Mavericks
NBA

NBA News: Former Warriors teammate fully supports Klay Thompson joining Mavericks

Lions sign replacement for Aidan Hutchinson after severe injury
NFL

Lions sign replacement for Aidan Hutchinson after severe injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo