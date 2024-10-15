Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE: Lineups, kick-off time and how to watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina, led by captain Lionel Messi, face Bolivia on Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Follow all the action from this match with live updates!

Argentina host Bolivia on Matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The two teams will face each other at El Monumental in Buenos Aires, where fans are eager to see Lionel Messi play again in La Albiceleste’s jersey. Stay with us and follow the match with our live blog, in which we will befollowing all the action with minute by minute updates.

It has been confirmed what Lionel Scaloni said in the press conference: Argentina will be playing with both Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez alongside Messi. Meanwhile, it is worth remembering that Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez won’t be part of the team as he is still suspended.