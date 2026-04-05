Lionel Messi scores his first header goal of 2026: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have this year?

Inter Miami came from a 2-2 draw against Austin FC in the first match at their new Nu Stadium, where the standout moment was Lionel Messi’s first header goal of 2026, a rare occurrence in his game. The milestone naturally sparked comparisons with his long-time “rival,” Cristiano Ronaldo: How many headers has he scored this year?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just one header in 2026, on February 21 against Al-Hazem. The match ended 4-0 in favor of Al Nassr during the 23 Matchday of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has had a prolific start to 2026, totaling 10 goals across league and cup competitions. Most of his strikes have come with his right foot or from the penalty spot, but his aerial ability remains undeniable, and more headed goals are likely throughout the year.

Advertisement

Messi and heading, a rarely used skill

Known for dazzling with his left foot and long-range shots, Messi surprised fans and opponents alike with a less common skill in his repertoire: aerial play. He opened the scoring at 1-1 with a precise header, revealing a facet of his game that, while not his signature, appears in critical moments.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

This is not an isolated incident in Messi’s career. In the 2009 UEFA Champions League Final against Manchester United, Messi left his mark with a memorable header for the 2-0 final score for FC Barcelona, a play that remains etched in European soccer history.

Advertisement

Throughout his extraordinary career, the Argentine captain has scored a total of 31 headed goals. While fewer than his other methods of finishing, it is significant given his height (1.70 m) and style of play.

The race to 1,000 goals

With his goal against Austin, Messi reached 903 career goals, leaving 97 to reach the milestone of 1,000. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al Nassr’s 5-2 win over Al Najma. With those goals, Ronaldo reached 967 career goals, putting him 33 away from the historic 1,000-goal mark.

How Messi scored his 903 goals

Messi’s primary weapon, his left foot, accounts for 758 of his career goals, representing the bulk of his scoring output. However, he has proven to be a complete finisher: 110 goals with his right foot and, following his strike against Austin, 31 goals with his head.