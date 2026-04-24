Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos addresses Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup chances

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Lionel Messi’s participation with the Argentine national team remains the biggest question mark in the sport. The Inter Miami captain previously noted that he would defer his final decision until the tournament drew closer, and now his club coach, Guillermo Hoyos, has weighed in on the superstar’s status.

“I hope so—God willing,” Hoyos replied when asked after training if he felt Messi would make the final cut for Argentina’s roster. “I believe the soccer that he has is pure magic, and that magic never turns off”.

When pressed further on how Messi looks physically to handle the rigors of a World Cup at this stage of his career, Hoyos—who observes the captain’s daily fitness and preparation—simply smiled and reiterated his faith in the veteran’s legendary talent, stating once more, “that magic never turns off“.

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Messi expected to be on preliminary roster

The uncertainty surrounding Messi’s presence in North America this summer is nearing a resolution. While the final 26-man roster must be formalized by May 30, a critical procedural step will provide the first official hint of his status much sooner.

Inter Miamis Coach Guillermo hoyos speaks about Messi's chances of going to the 2026 World Cup pic.twitter.com/k4hEquqLLe — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) April 24, 2026

Per FIFA regulations, all participating nations must submit a preliminary 55-player list by May 11. Reports out of Argentina indicate that Messi headlines this initial pool for the defending champions.

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According to La Nación insider Leandro Contento, manager Lionel Scaloni views Messi as the foundational piece of this expanded group, which will serve as the selection pool for the final squad heading to the tournament.

Messi on the verge of unprecedented World Cup history

Should Messi ultimately decide to represent Argentina in North America, he would stand alone as the only player in the history of the sport to compete in six different World Cup editions. However, the Argentine icon may not be the only one reaching this summit.

Cristiano Ronaldo also enters the summer with five tournament appearances under his belt. Barring any physical setbacks, Ronaldo’s inclusion in Roberto Martínez’s Portugal squad is considered nearly certain, setting the stage for the two greatest rivals of their generation to potentially share this historic achievement on the world’s biggest stage.