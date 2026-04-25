Is Lionel Messi playing today, April 25, for Inter Miami vs NE Revolution at Nu Stadium?

Lionel Messi will start and captain Inter Miami today as they host the New England Revolution at Nu Stadium. The Argentine superstar leads the Herons in their quest for a historic milestone: securing the very first victory at their state-of-the-art new home.

Since Guillermo Hoyos took over as head coach, Inter Miami have remained undefeated. Under his leadership, the team has secured two massive road victories—a 3-2 thriller against the Colorado Rapids followed by a disciplined 2-0 shutout of Real Salt Lake.

However, today presents a formidable challenge. The New England Revolution arrive in Miami on a hot streak of four consecutive wins. Revolution coach Marko Mitrovic acknowledged the difficulty of the task in his pre-match press conference, noting that Messi can change the game at any moment, highlighting the constant threat the World Cup winner poses.

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Inter Miami dealing with some absences

Hoyos will be without his full squad for the match against the Revolution. Sergio Reguilon and Mateo Silvetti have been ruled out due to injury, while Yannick Bright and Telasco Segovia are currently serving suspensions.

Así salimos hoy 🫡🩷 pic.twitter.com/zjYKPLWbLz — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 25, 2026

Bright was sanctioned by MLS for violating the league’s non-discrimination policy during the victory over Real Salt Lake, and Segovia picked up his fifth yellow card in the same match. Both players must serve a one-game ban and will be eligible to return for the following fixture against Orlando City in the Florida Derby.

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Miami seeking elusive first win at Nu Stadium

Tonight’s clash against the Revolution is more than just a typical league fixture for the hosts; it is a quest for a historic milestone. Despite their strong form on the road, Inter Miami are still searching for their first-ever victory at Nu Stadium since the venue’s grand opening earlier this month.

The home win drought has been a surprising storyline for the Herons. In the stadium’s inaugural match, Miami salvaged a 2-2 draw against Austin FC, with Messi and Luis Suarez scoring the first historic goals at the new grounds.

They followed that with another 2-2 stalemate against the New York Red Bulls, meaning the fans at Miami Freedom Park are still waiting to celebrate a three-point result in their own backyard.