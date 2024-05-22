Season ticket holders were allowed to watch Inter Miami train and play a scrimmage, but images of Messi holding his leg have fans worried.

It was an amazing afternoon for Inter Miami season ticket holders as they had the chance to watch a full open training session of Tata Martino’s side. Everyone participated, from Luis Suárez to Lionel Messi.

A bit of good news for the team was the emergence of Federico Redondo training with the full team again after the horrible news that defender Nicolás Freire tore his ACL over the weekend and will miss the remainder of the MLS season.

Aside from watching their favorite players, the Inter Miami team signed autographs and gave away balls to the fans in the stands. Even Messi’s 8th Ballon d’Or was available for photography.

Messi shows signs of discomfort during training

All the festivities were also met with some worry as reporter Franco Panizo filmed Messi holding his left leg during a small side scrimmage. At the end of the drill, Messi met with the medical staff to have his leg reviewed.

Lionel Messi was recently named to Argentina’s provisional Copa America roster, and his club is set to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road in Canada for another major appearance for the Argentine.

If Messi were to miss that game, it would be an uphill battle for Tata Martino’s side, as Inter Miami has had major difficulties winning when Messi is not in the starting lineup.