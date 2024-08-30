David Beckham discusses Lionel Messi's influence on the USA's World Cup aspirations

Former England captain David Beckham believes that the Argentine's arrival at Inter Miami is key to the future of U.S. soccer and the upcoming World Cup.

David Beckham believes that bringing Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer is a crucial step for the United States to achieve World Cup glory. Messi joined Beckham’s Inter Miami in July 2023 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, marking a significant coup for both the franchise and the league as a whole.

The Argentine superstar has generated enormous interest, filling stadiums across the country. David Beckham hopes that seeing players like Messi will inspire young Americans, strengthening their chances of making a bigger impact on the world stage.

The United States will host the next World Cup in two years, alongside Canada and Mexico. Notably, Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as their new coach, with a focus on achieving success in the prestigious tournament.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and England player told World Soccer Talk’s “Hot Ones Challenge” program: “It’s a gift in the sense that I want to inspire the next generation of young people who are playing in this country. Because at some point, the United States will win the World Cup. At some point.”

Messi: An example for younger generations

“And it needs moments like this where you bring someone of Leo’s magnitude. He’s great on the field, he’s great off the field. He’s the perfect professional… And so, if you bring someone like that, all of these young kids watching across America, going to see him in their stadiums and in their cities, get inspired. And that’s really what we wanted to do,” Beckham added.

MLS Strengthens with Messi’s Presence

Messi’s arrival in MLS has significantly boosted the league’s growth and popularity in the United States. His presence has attracted new followers and increased national interest in soccer. Beckham and other MLS leaders are confident that Messi will be a catalyst for the development of U.S. soccer and that he will eventually help lead the national team to World Cup success.

