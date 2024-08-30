Trending topics:
Soccer

David Beckham discusses Lionel Messi's influence on the USA's World Cup aspirations

Former England captain David Beckham believes that the Argentine's arrival at Inter Miami is key to the future of U.S. soccer and the upcoming World Cup.

David Beckham is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Mark Lajal of Estonia during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
© hoto by Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesDavid Beckham is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Mark Lajal of Estonia during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

By Alexander Rosquez

David Beckham believes that bringing Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer is a crucial step for the United States to achieve World Cup glory. Messi joined Beckham’s Inter Miami in July 2023 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, marking a significant coup for both the franchise and the league as a whole.

The Argentine superstar has generated enormous interest, filling stadiums across the country. David Beckham hopes that seeing players like Messi will inspire young Americans, strengthening their chances of making a bigger impact on the world stage.

The United States will host the next World Cup in two years, alongside Canada and Mexico. Notably, Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as their new coach, with a focus on achieving success in the prestigious tournament.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and England player told World Soccer Talk’s “Hot Ones Challenge” program: “It’s a gift in the sense that I want to inspire the next generation of young people who are playing in this country. Because at some point, the United States will win the World Cup. At some point.”

Messi: An example for younger generations

“And it needs moments like this where you bring someone of Leo’s magnitude. He’s great on the field, he’s great off the field. He’s the perfect professional… And so, if you bring someone like that, all of these young kids watching across America, going to see him in their stadiums and in their cities, get inspired. And that’s really what we wanted to do,” Beckham added.

MLS Strengthens with Messi’s Presence

Messi’s arrival in MLS has significantly boosted the league’s growth and popularity in the United States. His presence has attracted new followers and increased national interest in soccer. Beckham and other MLS leaders are confident that Messi will be a catalyst for the development of U.S. soccer and that he will eventually help lead the national team to World Cup success.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Inter vs Atalanta: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3
Soccer

Inter vs Atalanta: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3

Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT
Soccer

Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT

Uruguayan Federation to compensate family of Juan Izquierdo, Nacional player who died after Copa Libertadores match
Soccer

Uruguayan Federation to compensate family of Juan Izquierdo, Nacional player who died after Copa Libertadores match

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts makes something clear in the heated Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge debate
MLB

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts makes something clear in the heated Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge debate

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo