In an interview with TyC Sports and in preparation for the 2022 Finalissima against Italy, Messi referred to Real Madrid’s Champions League victory and what happened with the fans at PSG.

Lionel Messi is getting ready for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 34-year-old best player of his generation and possibly of all-time wants to cap off the tail end of his career in glory. Messi recently got the monkey off his back by winning the Copa America with Argentina and is now looking for his second national team title by winning the Finalissima against Euro Cup champion Italy.

When it comes to club soccer, the Argentine knows that his first season at PSG was a major disappointment but chalked it up to a wild move from Barcelona to Paris and getting accustomed to Ligue 1. Although when talking to Gaston Recondo from TyC Sports he is ready to change fan perception next season.

When it comes to old foe Real Madrid the Barcelona legend took a “jab” at Real Madrid by stating that the 14-time Champions League winners were not the best team of the UEFA Champions League. Here are Messi’s comments about Real Madrid and being booed by PSG fans.

Messi on Real Madrid’s Champions League win

Messi, as diplomatic as ever, reflected on Real Madrid’s Champions League crown, "The best team doesn't always win. Real Madrid, without taking anything away from them, much less because they are the champions of the Champions League and are always there, they weren't the best team in this Champions League and yet they beat them all".

Messi made reference that Real Madrid had to dig deep in games and at times being outplayed but eventually defeated PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool to win European soccer’s biggest prize.

Messi on PSG fan jeers

When discussing PSG and how things did not pan out the first season the Argentine captain addressed the fan boos during the ladder part of the season, "The situation of the people and the anger at the (PSG) players is understandable. Then if I agree or not about the whistles to me and to (Neymar) in particular, that we were the most pointed out... But hey, it happened"

Messi did not take away responsibility for his play on the field and vowed to have a much better season in France next year. When it comes to the World Cup, Messi is not drinking the Kool-Aid that any of Argentina’s opponents in the group stage will be easy.

"There are no easy rivals. The entire World Cup is going to be tough, but obviously you always want to play the teams with lesser names later on.”



