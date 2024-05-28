Jesper de Jong faces Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open second round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Jesper de Jong goes head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the 2024 French Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The second round of the French Open commences, and gradually, the intensity of the matches escalates as only the top players remain in contention. Such is the case for Carlos Alcaraz, considered one of the primary contenders to clinch this second Grand Slam of the year.

The Spanish player began his campaign with a convincing victory over Jeffrey John Wolf, securing a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 win. His upcoming opponent is Jesper de Jong, who caused an upset in the first round by defeating Draper from Great Britain in five sets. Now, the Dutchman faces a considerably tougher challenge as he aims to surprise Alcaraz.

When will the Jesper de Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The second round match of the 2024 French Open between Jesper de Jong and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Wednesday, May 29 at 7:15 AM (ET).

Jesper de Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

How to watch Jesper de Jong vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the second round of the 2024 French Open between Jesper de Jong and Carlos Alcaraz can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.