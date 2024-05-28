Boca Juniors will receive Nacional Potosi for the Matchday 6 for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boca Juniors will face off against Nacional Potosi for the Matchday 6 for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Explore all the essential details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States.

It’s the final Matchday, and anticipation is high for a vibrant conclusion. This showdown holds the potential to determine the group’s outcome. The only certainty is that Sportivo Trinidense will be one of the two eliminated teams, facing Fortaleza to round out the competition’s schedule. However, the situation differs between these two rivals.

Nacional Potosi currently sits on 7 points. While technically they could top the group, it would require a substantial victory margin, coupled with Fortaleza suffering a significant loss. Boca Juniors, on the other hand, could claim the top spot with a win, and if the Brazilians falter, or secure second place with a draw. Nevertheless, they must tread carefully; a defeat would eliminate them from contention altogether.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Nacional Potosi match be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage between Boca Juniors and Nacional Potosi will be played this Wednesday, May 29 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Nacional Potosi during the Copa Sulamericana game – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Boca Juniors vs Nacional Potosi: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Nacional Potosi in the USA

This 2024 Copa Sudamericana game between Boca Juniors and Nacional Potosi will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, Tubi.