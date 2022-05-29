The game shall be played by Argentina and Italy as winners of the Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020, respectively. La Albiceleste and La Nazionale will face each other for the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions. Check out here if the Finalissima will count as an official title.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner, and the teams are aware of it. The countries started preparing for the most important soccer competition in the world, and with little preparation time ahead of them, they will try to do their best.

But perhaps no pre-World Cup match will be as high-level as the match to be played between Argentina and Italy for La Finalissima. The match between La Albiceleste and La Nazionale will be played at Wembley Stadium and is expected to be attended by more than 80,000,000 spectators.

The game shall be played by Argentina and Italy as winners of the Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020, respectively. "The organizing of this match is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes", UEFA said. But the question is whether the Finalissima counts as an official title.

Does the Fanalissima count as an official title?

For the first time in 29 years, Argentina and Italy will face each other for the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions or the Artemio Franchi Trophy. A Diego Maradona-led Argentina beat Denmark in the last iteration of the competition in 1993, and La Albiceleste have the chance to win it once again this year.

The Finalissima will be a single 90-minute match. There will be no extra time, so if the match is tied at the end of the regular time, it will go directly to a penalty shootout.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by Conmebol and UEFA on December 15, 2021, the Finalissima between Argentina and Italy will be considered an official title. So, La Albiceleste will have the chance to conquer their nineteenth title, while La Nazionale will have the chance to win their eighth official title.