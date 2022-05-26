The 2021-2022 season is over, and teams are already starting to think about the preseason and the signings for the coming season. According to AS, PSG officials have already signed a high-level player to play alongside Messi and Mbappe.

According to reports, the 23-year-old Frenchman will be able to make decisions on which players the French team will sign and which players may leave, and he would have some pretensions to finally win the Champions League alongside Lionel Messi.

After PSG confirmed that Mbappe will stay at the club until 2025, rumors that Neymar will leave the team gained momentum. It seemed that, Mbappe and the Brazilian have a good relationship, but the 30-year-old's poor level will not help to conquer the UCL.

Angel Di Maria's departure could be joined by that of Neymar. That is why PSG officials have already signed a high-level player to replace them. The forward is a close friend of Mbappe's and an old acquaintance of Messi's.

Dembele to join PSG

For several weeks Barcelona had been trying to convince Ousmane Dembele to renew his contract, which expires in June 2022, but The Cules have been unsuccessful.

According to AS, the player himself informed the board of directors and Xavi Hernandez that he will not continue with the Spanish team. The conditions offered by Barcelona were very different from his expectations. Dembele asked Barça to renew with a salary of €30 million gross per year and a bonus of €30 million for him, and another €15 million for his representative.

The house where the player lives in Barcelona has been put up for rent, and his agent, Moussa Sissoko, has met in recent hours with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG´s president. PSG are believed to have offered Dembele a contract worth €17 million a year plus a signing bonus for arriving in France as a free player. The player currently earns 9,900,000 euros per year at Barcelona.

Besides that, Dembele has never looked entirely comfortable at Barcelona and has suffered several injuries, but the 2021-2022 season may have been his best since joining the Spanish club in 2017.

Joining PSG will help the Frenchman. Playing in his native country, along with Mbappe, who in 2018 said, "Dembele is the best young player in the world for me." And also, to play alongside Messi, with whom he played at Barcelona.

“He's a good guy, a leader, he's open, and he talks a lot. I got along very well with him from my first day. It's no pressure to play with him, he gives a lot of advice on the field. He always tells me to go and provoke the opponent, to hit, to dribble, to eliminate”, said Dembele about the Argentine when they played together at Barcelona. All indications are that Dembele will join PSG to set up an attacking trident alongside Messi and Mbappe next season.