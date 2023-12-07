The 2024 Copa America group stage draw took place in Miami on Thursday. In a historic edition that will be held in the United States, Conmebol has invited six Concacaf nations to take part in the South American tournament.

While there are still two spots up for grabs in Concacaf, the rest of the qualified teams already know what the beginning of the journey looks like. The competition will take place from June 20 to July 14, 2024.

Of course, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Argentina as the reigning world champions claimed the last Copa America title in Brazil two years ago. But there will be many other countries to watch as well, including the hosts.

Groups are set for 2024 Copa America in the US

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Concacaf 5 (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

United States

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Concacaf 6 (Honduras or Costa Rica)

The group phase will be played from June 20 to July 2, while the quarterfinals are scheduled between July 4 and July 6. The semifinals will take place in July 9 and 10, with the third-place match on July 13 and the final being held a day later.

2024 Copa America venues

Before the group stage draw, Conmebol announced the 2024 Copa America venues. 14 stadiums will host matches, with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta being home to the inaugural match. The grand final will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.