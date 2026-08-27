Who are the starting quarterbacks for Bills vs Steelers today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet today in their final preseason game. Both franchises enter the new campaign with significant changes and Super Bowl aspirations, making this matchup an important final evaluation opportunity before Week 1.

The Bills are once again hoping to finally win the championship with Josh Allen leading the offense. Buffalo begins a new era after the surprising departure of Sean McDermott and the arrival of Joe Brady as the team’s head coach.

The Steelers are also beginning a new chapter. Mike McCarthy has taken over after Mike Tomlin parted ways with the franchise, while Aaron Rodgers is expected to lead Pittsburgh’s offense in 2026. The biggest questions for the Steelers, however, remain further down the quarterback depth chart.

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Who will be starting QB for Bills vs Steelers?

Kyle Allen is expected to start at quarterback for the Bills against the Steelers. Joe Brady has little reason to expose Josh Allen to unnecessary contact in the final preseason game, particularly with the regular season just around the corner.

Josh Allen therefore will not play today, allowing Buffalo to give its veteran backup another opportunity to operate the offense in a game setting. Once Kyle Allen leaves the game, Shane Buechele is expected to take over at quarterback.

For Brady, the priority is straightforward: make sure Josh Allen enters the regular season healthy. Buffalo already knows exactly what it has in its franchise quarterback, so there is little benefit in risking him during a preseason game.

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Who will start for Steelers vs Bills?

The Steelers’ quarterback situation is considerably more complicated. Either Drew Allar or Will Howard is expected to start against the Bills, but Mike McCarthy has yet to make a definitive decision.

The final choice is expected to be a game-time decision, adding another layer of intrigue to Pittsburgh’s final preseason matchup. Unlike Buffalo, the Steelers have plenty to evaluate at quarterback beyond their established starter.

Aaron Rodgers will not play against the Bills. With Rodgers already expected to be Pittsburgh’s QB1, McCarthy has no reason to expose the veteran to unnecessary preseason contact.

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The bigger question is how Pittsburgh divides the remaining snaps between Allar, Howard and Mason Rudolph. There has been no official statement regarding whether Rudolph will receive playing time, leaving his role in the final preseason game uncertain.

The situation is particularly important because the Steelers must determine how many quarterbacks they are willing to carry into the regular season. Rodgers provides experience at the top of the depth chart, while Allar and Howard represent the team’s potential long-term options. Rudolph, meanwhile, brings valuable NFL experience as a proven backup.

With the regular season approaching, today’s game could therefore be one of the final opportunities for Allar and Howard to make their cases to McCarthy before the Steelers finalize their roster.