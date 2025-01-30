Lionel Scaloni discusses Lionel Messi’s possible 2026 World Cup appearance with Argentina

Argentina are on track to clinch their 2026 World Cup ticket in March when the CONMEBOL qualifiers resume. With the tournament in mind, one of the biggest questions is whether Lionel Messi will play for La Albiceleste next year. Head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed the speculation in a recent interview.

“The first thing to say is that both he and his teammates are aware that there is still a reasonable amount of time left, and the desire to play in the World Cup is something he has, just like everyone else,” he told DSports in Spanish.

“But to confirm it later, we need to let time pass and see how things unfold. He knows very well what we think. What concerns me, the only thing I want, is for him to be happy,” Scaloni added.

When asked if he “puts pressure” on Messi to make a decision, he was clear. “No. Not to him or anyone else. We are not in a position to ask what he plans to do with his future,“ he said about the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi has remained coy about his future. In an interview with TN Deportivo, he was asked about his plans for the World Cup. The Inter Miami star didn’t respond directly but instead said: “Well, as I always say, I’m just starting the year. Honestly, I’m starting it feeling really, really excited and motivated. Hopefully, I can feel good as the year goes on.”

Argentina’s next World Cup Qualifiers matches

The Conmebol 2026 World Cup qualifiers will resume in March. Argentina will face two tough opponents, first visiting Uruguay on March 21 before hosting Brazil at Estadio Monumental four days later.

La Albiceleste sit atop the table with 25 points and can secure their ticket to the tournament if they win their next two matches, depending on other results. So far, they have been the most consistent team in the competition, winning eight of their 12 games.