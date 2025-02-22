Where to watch Benfica vs Boavista live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica and Boavista will face each other in a Matchday 23 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Matchday 22 proved to be another strong outing for Benfica, who closed the gap at the top of the standings to just two points following their win over Santa Clara and Sporting CP’s draw against Arouca.

Now, Benfica aim to keep the momentum alive as they take on Boavista, the league’s bottom-ranked team currently fighting to avoid relegation. For Boavista, earning even a single point could be crucial in their bid to remain in the top division, but Benfica will see this as an excellent opportunity to edge even closer to first place.

When will the Benfica vs Boavista match be played?

Benfica host Boavista in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, February 22, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Boavista: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Boavista in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Boavista live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.