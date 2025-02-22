Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Where to watch Benfica vs Boavista live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica take on Boavista in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Find here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kerem Akturkoglu of SL Benfica
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesKerem Akturkoglu of SL Benfica

Benfica and Boavista will face each other in a Matchday 23 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Benfica vs Boavista online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 22 proved to be another strong outing for Benfica, who closed the gap at the top of the standings to just two points following their win over Santa Clara and Sporting CP’s draw against Arouca.

Now, Benfica aim to keep the momentum alive as they take on Boavista, the league’s bottom-ranked team currently fighting to avoid relegation. For Boavista, earning even a single point could be crucial in their bid to remain in the top division, but Benfica will see this as an excellent opportunity to edge even closer to first place.

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Boavista match be played?

Benfica host Boavista in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Saturday, February 22, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Boavista: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Boavista in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Boavista live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Steve Kerr’s verdict on Warriors star Jimmy Butler after dominant victory Over Kings
NBA

Steve Kerr’s verdict on Warriors star Jimmy Butler after dominant victory Over Kings

Mike Tomlin and Steelers make surprising signing
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers make surprising signing

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arch Manning ahead of 2025 NCAAF season
College Football

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arch Manning ahead of 2025 NCAAF season

Mavs HC Jason Kidd exposes the winning formula behind Dallas’ stunning streak post-Luka Doncic trade
NBA

Mavs HC Jason Kidd exposes the winning formula behind Dallas’ stunning streak post-Luka Doncic trade

Better Collective Logo