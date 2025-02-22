Where to watch Torino vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Torino will face off against AC Milan in Matchday 26 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming.

AC Milan suffered a tough setback this week after being knocked out by Feyenoord, a team considered underdogs in the tie. The Rossoneri must now regroup quickly and shift their focus to closing the gap on the Champions League spots, making a return to winning form essential.

Their next challenge are Torino, a mid-table side currently distant from both relegation and European qualification but still eager to collect points to climb the standings and push for a cup spot.

When will the Torino vs AC Milan match be played?

Torino will take on AC Milan in a Matchday 26 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, February 22. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic of Torino – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Torino vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Torino vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Torino and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.