Where to watch Torino vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Torino play against AC Milan in Matchday 26 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Yunus Musah of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesYunus Musah of AC Milan

Torino will face off against AC Milan in Matchday 26 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the game live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch Torino vs AC Milan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

AC Milan suffered a tough setback this week after being knocked out by Feyenoord, a team considered underdogs in the tie. The Rossoneri must now regroup quickly and shift their focus to closing the gap on the Champions League spots, making a return to winning form essential.

Their next challenge are Torino, a mid-table side currently distant from both relegation and European qualification but still eager to collect points to climb the standings and push for a cup spot.

When will the Torino vs AC Milan match be played?

Torino will take on AC Milan in a Matchday 26 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, February 22. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic of Torino – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Torino vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Torino vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Torino and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

