Lisandro Martinez may be the Premier League's smallest central defender, but he's done nothing but silence his critics while wearing the Manchester United jersey. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Red Devils.

Even though Lisandro Martinez has had a rough start filled with criticism and insults, he is quickly becoming a fan favorite for his tough, no-nonsense play. The Argentine has played a crucial role in Manchester United's recent results, as he turned in yet another steady performance.

A lot of people wrote off the defender very early in August, but Martinez has already won the club's Player of the Month award, so he's clearly doing something right. What is more, some people made fun of the 24-year-old's height as a centre-back when he initially came to England, but now the former Ajax defender is turning heads as a top performer in the Premier League.

Fans like Martnez because he is an aggressive defender who will go into the other team's end of the field if necessary. Martnez has mastered the art of the sliding challenge, which is a sight to see when executed with precision and often results in the opponent's fall. He provides the backbone of the squad with his steady demeanor and great leadership.

Lisandro Martinez's contract with Manchester United

Martinez reconnected with his previous boss Erik ten Hag after arriving at Old Trafford for an initial €57.37 million, which may increase to €67.37m depending on certain performance metrics. In the summer of 2022, the 24-year-old player signed a five-year deal with Manchester United with an additional 12-month extension that would keep him in the league beyond the age of 30.

How much does Lisandro Martinez make a week?

According to Capology, Lisandro Martinez's current annual salary is close to £6.2 million gross / £3.4 million net. Taking this account, the player would earn about £520,000 per month or £120,000 a week. That would make it nearly £24,000 a day, or around £3,000 per hour, or £50 per minute.