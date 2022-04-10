Liverpool will play against Benfica for second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States

Liverpool and Benfica will face each other at Anfield for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

In what is undoubtedly the most lopsided of the four quarter-final series, Liverpool will have to face Benfica at home. The 3-1 they achieved in the first leg gives them a lot of security, however, they should not be overconfident. They are the favorites, but in the first minutes of the second half, the Portuguese showed that they can complicate them.

In the case of Benfica, beyond these first minutes of the second half mentioned above, what they will go looking for in England is practically a miracle. The 1-2 might have given them a chance, but Diaz's goal near the end of the match left everything very complicated for the Portuguese, who will also go for the feat.

Liverpool vs Benfica: Date

This second leg game of this UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Liverpool and Benfica will be played at Anfield this Wednesday, April 13 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Benfica

The second leg of this UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Liverpool and Benfica can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com.