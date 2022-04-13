Liverpool and Benfica will clash off today at Anfield in the return leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game free in different parts of the world.

This will be their 12th overall meeting. Expectedly, Liverpool are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, having claimed a triumph on seven occasions so far; Benfica have emerged victorious four times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 5, 2022, and it ended in a convincing 3-1 win for the Reds in the 2021/2022 Quarterfinals First Leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again to determine the Semi-Finalist.

Liverpool vs Benfica: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Brazil: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT) Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT) Mexico: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM UK: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Germany: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM France: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Portugal: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Italy: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Spain: 9:00 PM

Liverpool vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online