Liverpool and Benfica will face each other this Wednesday at Anfield for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

Liverpool come from getting a 3-1 as visitors that practically (if we take into account the enormous difference in level) assures them their passage to the semifinals. However, they should not be overconfident, since in the first minutes of the second half the Portuguese showed a high level of play that complicated them at times, and there is still the memory of what happened in the round of 16 when the series seemed close. against Inter after the "Reds" won 2-0, and yet the Italians won 1-0 in England, coming very close to leveling the series.

In the case of Benfica, they know that they will have to go to Anfield in search of practically a miracle. Diaz's goal near the end of the game was a very hard blow for the Portuguese, already with the 1-2 there was the hope of scoring a goal and playing against, something that with the need of 2 goals is impossible to do.

Liverpool probable lineup

Jurgen Klopp would have in mind to put almost the same team that comes from equaling 2-2 in the Premier League against Manchester City. The only doubt would be in the attack, where Luis Diaz could once again be part of the starting 11 to replace Jota (although both come from scoring goals, one for the Champions League and the other for the Premier).

Liverpool probable starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Benfica probable lineup

The Benfica team kept some of their best players this weekend: Gilberto, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl and Goncalo Ramos. Of course, all of them will return to the starting team to face Liverpool.

Benfica probable starting XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Ramos, Nunez.

