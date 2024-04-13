Liverpool will receive Crystal Palace for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will face each other for Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. This overview provides detailed insights into the upcoming match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available through television or live streaming platforms in your country.

Liverpool are coming off a truly forgettable game in the first leg of the Europa League. Contrary to expectations, they were clearly outplayed by Atalanta, who secured a 3-0 victory at Anfield. Reversing that result in Italy appears to be a daunting task for Jurgen Klopp‘s team.

Therefore, the focus now shifts to the Premier League with even greater emphasis, and they require a victory to maintain their position at the top. Their opponents will be Crystal Palace, who sit on 30 points and cannot afford to relax as the relegation places loom closely. It will be crucial for them to secure points, even if it’s just a single point through a draw.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (April 15)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 2, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC