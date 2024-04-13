For the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season, Arsenal, one of the top contenders, will receive Aston Villa. Find out here detailed insights into the upcoming match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available through television or live streaming platforms in your country.
Arsenal are coming off a grueling midweek match against Bayern Munich, which ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving their Champions League quarter-final series undecided. While the Gunners still hold hope in the continental tournament, their focus remains on the Premier League. Following Manchester City‘s 5-1 victory against Luton Town, Arsenal find themselves trailing Erling Haaland‘s team by two points.
Therefore, securing a win is imperative. Their opponents, Aston Villa, are in contention for the final Champions League qualification spot. A victory could propel them to the top, especially considering Tottenham’s Hotspurs defeat. Hence, Aston Villa will be determined to emerge victorious.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (April 13)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 13)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 13)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM
Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Video Moji
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Foot
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo