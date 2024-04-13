Arsenal will face off against Aston Villa for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

For the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season, Arsenal, one of the top contenders, will receive Aston Villa. Find out here detailed insights into the upcoming match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available through television or live streaming platforms in your country.

Arsenal are coming off a grueling midweek match against Bayern Munich, which ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving their Champions League quarter-final series undecided. While the Gunners still hold hope in the continental tournament, their focus remains on the Premier League. Following Manchester City‘s 5-1 victory against Luton Town, Arsenal find themselves trailing Erling Haaland‘s team by two points.

Therefore, securing a win is imperative. Their opponents, Aston Villa, are in contention for the final Champions League qualification spot. A victory could propel them to the top, especially considering Tottenham’s Hotspurs defeat. Hence, Aston Villa will be determined to emerge victorious.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (April 13)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 13)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 13)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

USA: 12:30 PM

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Video Moji

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Foot

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo