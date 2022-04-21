Liverpool takes on Everton at Anfield in Liverpool for the Merseyside derby in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US and Canada.

Liverpool and Everton will meet at Anfield (Liverpool) for the Merseyside derby in the 34th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. The hosts will seek to take first place in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial), also if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world. The team managed by Jürgen Klopp is in the 2021-2022 Champions League semifinal, in the final of the FA Cup, and in second place in the Premier League standings. The Reds have 76 points and are just one point behind Manchester City, which leads with 77. In addition, in its last match, Liverpool defeated Manchester United 4-0.

On the flip side, Everton are not going through its best moment, the team led by Frank Lampard is in 17th place in the standings with 29 points and only one point away from the relegation zone. The Blues have won two of their last five games, and on their last Matchday, they drew 1-1 with Leicester City.

Liverpool vs Everton: Date

Liverpool and Everton will face each other at Anfield on Sunday, April 24, in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The last time they played against each other was on December 1, 2021. In that opportunity, the Reds emerged victorious with a comfortable 4-1 win.

Liverpool vs Everton: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Everton

The match to be played between Liverpool and Everton for the Merseyside derby in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA Network, SiriusXM FC. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.