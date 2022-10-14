In one of the most interesting games of the 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 11, Liverpool will host Manchester City. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting match.

Liverpool will receive Manchester City at Anfield for Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 15. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that all the action of this match can be seen live in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

In a weekend full of great matches, such as "El Clasico" between Barcelona and Real Madrid or "Le Classique" between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille; fans will also be able to enjoy this game for Matchday 11 of the Premier League, which has become a great attraction considering the great shows that both rivals have given the last times they played against each other.

On the one hand there will be the local Liverpool, whose start in the Premier League has not been the best for a team used to fighting for the top places, and they hope to recover as soon as possible. Manchester City, meanwhile, are just 1 point behind leaders Arsenal and are looking for a victory that will allow them to reach the top of the standings.

Liverpool possible lineup

Liverpool arrive with several absences: Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Andy Robertson came off the bench against Rangers for UCL and would replace Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, while Joe Gomez will replace Alexander-Arnold at right

Klopp's doubt is in the attack with Salah, Núñez, Firmino or Diogo Jota, competing to form the line of three. It is possible that the coach will finally decide that the Brazilian will be the one to take a place on the bench.

Liverpool probable starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Manchester City possible lineup

In Manchester City there would not be too many changes. Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake would return along with Manuel Akanji and Joao Cancelo to form the defense. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva are also set to return, so Ilkay Gundogan would go on the bench.

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

