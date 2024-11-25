Malik Nabers reveals hard truths about the Giants and delivers a powerful message to his teammates

After the Giants’ sixth consecutive loss, Malik Nabers didn’t hold back when addressing the team’s struggles. He also took the opportunity to send a strong message to his teammates.

The New York Giants find themselves in a disastrous situation after suffering their sixth straight loss since October 13. Returning from their bye week in hopes of bouncing back at home, they had no luck and fell 30-7 to the Buccaneers. Amid the team’s struggles, Malik Nabers spoke candidly, addressing hard truths about the state of the Giants.

Following the Week 12 defeat, Nabers delivered a strong message to his teammates, pointing out that the recent quarterback switch from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito hadn’t solved the team’s issues. “Obviously, it ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome as when we had Daniel Jones at quarterback,” he said.

Frustrated by the ongoing losses, Nabers didn’t hold back. “I don’t know what it is… but everybody knows better than me. I know I’m tired of losing.” The wide receiver also criticized the team’s effort against the Buccaneers, calling them “soft,” a sentiment echoed by teammate Dexter Lawrence.

Nabers’ frustration was evident during his locker room interviews, especially when asked about his limited opportunities during the game. “I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What you want me to do?” Nabers remarked, referencing how most of his receptions came in the second half. He directed reporters to ask now-fired head coach Brian Daboll about the situation.

Teammates Share Similar Frustrations

Nabers wasn’t the only one to speak up after the game. Kayvon Thibodeaux added, “We had opportunities and we didn’t take advantage of them.” Dexter Lawrence admitted his frustration level was “at a 10.” The loss dropped the Giants to a 2-9 record.

However, not all players were entirely pessimistic. Darius Slayton expressed cautious optimism about the remainder of the season, saying, “We can, if people start doing their jobs. If you go out there and you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, you get beat.”