Liverpool and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head in a highly anticipated encounter scheduled for Matchday 28 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the league’s top teams. In this preview, you will delve into the potential starting lineups for both rivals.

The match is highly anticipated by fans, as the two primary contenders for the Premier League title face off in a clash that could be seen as an early final. Liverpool, who were the current leaders of the competition before Arsenal’s game, hold a slim lead with just a one-point difference. Under Jurgen Klopp‘s management, the team has steadfastly held onto first place, but now approaches a crucial encounter.

Manchester City, their immediate pursuers, stands as the team with the most significant opportunity to challenge their title aspirations. The “Citizens” are well aware that victory in this match is crucial and are determined to leave nothing to chance in their pursuit of the win.

Liverpool probable lineup

The “Reds” want to continue at the top of the standings and surpass Arsenal.

Liverpool possible lineup: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester City probable lineup

Pep Guardiola holds nothing back and goes all out for a key victory.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.