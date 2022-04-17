Liverpool and Manchester United will clash off at Anfield in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this derby game.

Liverpool and Manchester United will confront at the Anfield in Liverpool in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season, on Tuesday, April 19, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this postponed Matchday 30 soccer derby game of the English Premier League. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 177th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 68 games so far; Liverpool have celebrated a victory 59 times to this day, and an exact number of even 50 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 24, 2021, when the Reds easily cruised past the Red Devils with a 5-0 win away at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool probable lineup

An injury concern happened for Diogo Jota in the buildup to the FA Cup semi-final, but the Portuguese forward was healthy enough to play as a substitute at Wembley. In addition, Joel Matip is anticipated to return in place of Konate despite his current goalscoring run.

This means Klopp will have a completely healthy team to deal with and will likely rearrange the group. Naby Keita might be replaced by Jordan Henderson, while a rested Roberto Firmino scored a well-taken brace in Liverpool's recent UEFA Champions League clash with Benfica.

Liverpool possible XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United have a number of players in the medical bay, with Fred and Scott McTominay both expected to miss out on the weekend. Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are both bound to miss the rest of the season with their separate injuries.

Raphael Varane, on the other hand, could be available for either this game or United's upcoming meeting with Arsenal, who are currently third in the Premier League table. It's possible that Rangnick may bring in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic to shore up the defense, in which case Jesse Lingard, who started the season's opening league game against Norwich, would have to make way.

Manchester United possible XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.