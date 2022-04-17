Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool for a pending Matchweek 30 game in the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool and Manchester United meet in a pending Matchweek 30 game of the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The second best team of the standings is trying to steal to top. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Liverpool won a recent FA Cup game against Manchester City in a display of Liverpool's superior attacking play. Now the team wants to take advantage and win against the other Manchester team to temporarily take the top of the standings and wait for the result of Manchester City’s game.

Manchester United continue to fight to stay among the top seven of the standings in the 2021-22 Premier League to access the European tournaments, for now the team is in the 7th spot with a record of 14-9-8 and 51 points. The margin between the 4th spot and Manchester United is 6 points.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Date

Liverpool and Manchester United play for the 2021-22 Premier League on Tuesday, April 19 at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team is hungry to win this game to be crowned league leaders, but the visitors know how to defend themselves despite being ranked as low as expected.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United at the 2021-22 Premier League

This game for the 2021-22 Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield in Liverpool on Tuesday, April 19, will be broadcast in the US and Canada by Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO

