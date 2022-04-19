Liverpool and Manchester United will clash today at Anfield in a match for the 30th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find how and where to watch or stream live online free this decisive game in different parts of the world.

Liverpool will have the opportunity today to climb to the top of the 2021-2022 Premier League standings when they host Manchester United in a pending match for the 30th round of the tournament. Jurgen Klopp's side can overtake current leaders Manchester City with a home win against the Red Devils. Here, you will find the time of this exciting PL derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial), whil if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

After beating the Citizens on Satruday to clinch a spot in the 2021-2022 FA Cup Final, Liverpool also wants to fight for the Premier League trophy. The Reds also will try to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches, taking all competitions into account. After 31 Premier League rounds, Liverpool are in second place with 73 points, one behind Manchester City.

Manchester United finally returned to victory on Saturday by beating Norwich City 3-2 at Old Trafford with a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils are in fifth place in the 2021-2022 Premier League standings with 54 points, three behind Tottenham Hotspurs.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Start time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Finland: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Finland: V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 2 Finland

France: Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Sky Ticket

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: RUSH

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Turkey: S Sport, S Sport+

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

US: FuboTV (free trial), USA Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW