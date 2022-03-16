Liverpool and Manchester United were expected to face off this weekend on Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Here, find out the reason why the English derby was postponed.

Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 Premier League was expected to include one of the most anticipated games in world soccer this weekend: the English derby between Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Reds have destroyed the Red Devils in their previous meeting this season in a highly remembered 5-0 away victory at Old Trafford. Each side has taken completely opposite directions from then on. While Liverpool claimed the League Cup and are on pace to fight for the Premier and Champions League titles, Manchester United already know that they'll finish the season without a trophy for the fifth year in a row.

But whenever these bitter rivals face off, their respective situations don't matter much. It's always an attractive showdown for any soccer fan, which is why it's a shame that we'll have to wait a bit longer for their second meeting this season.

Why was the Premier League game between Liverpool and Man United postponed?

The Matchday 30 game between Liverpool and Manchester United originally scheduled for Saturday, March 19, was postponed because the Reds have advanced in the FA Cup and their cup game will take place this weekend, pushing back the derby with United.

The Reds secured a place in the domestic tournament's quarterfinals by defeating Norwich 2-1 with a Takumi Minamino double. Jurgen Klopp's men have therefore set up a meeting against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, March 20 for a place in the semifinals - which take place at Wembley.

Manchester United were previously knocked out on penalties by Middlesbrough in the fourth round. Meanwhile, the postponed Premier League game between Liverpool and United was moved to Tuesday, April 19.